Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days In July | Check Full List Of Holidays Here

After getting fewer holidays in June, banks across the country will remain closed for almost half of the July month. As per the calendar of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in July 2022. Banks remain close on Sundays and all statutory holidays. Besides, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Notably, many holidays are regional and may vary from state to state and bank to bank. There is a total of 14 holidays in July out of which seven are weekend leaves. Meanwhile, there are seven holidays during which banks in some specific areas will remain closed due to festivals celebrated in that particular area. If we add up all the holidays including weekends and festivals, it will sum up to 14 days.

Check List Of Holidays:

Festival Holidays:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Weekend Leaves:

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

As per the list, different branches will remain closed on different occasions, depending on the festivals of that particular area. Apart from this, there are bank holidays nationally on national holidays, whereby all branches across private and public sectors remain closed. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.