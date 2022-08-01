Banks To Remain Closed For 13 Days In August | Check Full List Of Holidays Here

All private and public banks will remain close for 13 days for the month of August. The Reserve Bank of India has given the list of bank holidays for August. These 13 days include a gazette, statutory holidays, as well as Sundays. Since banks will be closed for 13 days, customers should plan their visits accordingly.

Apart from Saturdays and Sundays, this month also consists of several religious festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Shahenshahi, and Muharram. Hence bank service will remain affected.

Due to the festival, the local branches of the banks will also remain close.

Take a look at Holidays in August here:

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for August 2022.

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

National and Regional Holidays

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

August 8 and 9: Muharram

August 11 and 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 13: Patriot's Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

August 18: Janmashtami

August 19: Shravan Vad/Krishna Jayanthi

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi

Bank holidays have been classified under 3 categories as per RBI, such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

If you closely monitor these bank holidays, then it would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. Also, when the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.

With the help of these lists, customers can plan their visits accordingly.