New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a world where we depend on digital transactions and do most of the bank-related work online, Banks have not to loosen their importance. Bank services are very important for all. People depend on Banks for various money-related work. To avail of bank services without any problem and hurdles, RBI issues a bank holiday calendar to aware people of the days when banks will remain closed for the public.

As per the holiday calendar of RBI, there are only a few holidays on weekdays this September. In the list of holidays of the bank, this week will witness 3 consecutive bank holidays.

Starting on Sunday, September 19, to September 21 bank will remain closed. 19th is Sunday, while on 20 September banks in Assam will remain close on the occasion of the Indrajata festival. On 21st September, Tuesday the bank will remain closed on the occasion of Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Apart from these holidays, there are other days on which banks will observe a holiday. There are 6 weekly offs in the month of September. But there are 6 days on which the bank will observe holiday. See the upcoming bank holidays here.

-September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

-September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

-September 25 – Fourth Saturday

-September 26 – Sunday

However, Online banking services for people will remain active during the holidays. People availing the digital banking services will not be interrupted. People wanting to update their KYC, passbooks and other offline bank-related have to restrict themselves from visiting on the above-mentioned dates.

Posted By: Ashita Singh