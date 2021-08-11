According to the new RBI rule, cash-out at any ATM of more than 10 hours in a month will attract a flat penalty of Rs 10,000 per ATM. This new rule will come in effect from October 1 (2021). The step has been taken to strengthen the systems/ mechanisms of banks so that any kind of inconvenience to the public can be avoided.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coming as a huge relief to the common man, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced banks will be fined for the non-availability of cash in ATMs. RBI has directed all banks and White Label ATM operators to ensure timely replenishment of ATMs to avoid cash-outs, otherwise, they will have to face penalties. According to the new rule, cash-out at any ATM of more than 10 hours in a month will attract a flat penalty of Rs 10,000 per ATM. This new rule will come in effect from October 1 (2021). The step has been taken to strengthen the systems/ mechanisms of banks so that any kind of inconvenience to the public can be avoided.

Non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously as stipulated in the Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs Annex RBI said. However, the banks can at their discretion, may recover the penalty from the WLA operator, the Central bank added.

Meanwhile, RBI has also made it mandatory for all the banks to submit system-generated statements on the downtime of ATMs due to non-replenishment of cash. The banks are asked to submit the statements within five days of the coming month. In the case of WLAOs, banks that are meeting their cash requirement are asked to furnish a separate statement on behalf of WLAOs on cash-out due to non-replenishment of cash.

A notification has also been sent to the MDs and CEOs of all banks stating that it has a mandate to issue banknotes to the public through their wide network of branches and ATMs.

“In this connection, a review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations, affected by cash-outs, lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public,” the notification read.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha