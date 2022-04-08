New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (April 8), while announcing the monetary policy, proposed that the cardless cash withdrawals option will be made available to all banks and ATMs using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). At present, the facility is only limited to a few banks only.

"The facility of cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed that cardless withdrawal facilities be made available across all banks and ATMs networks using UPI," said the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

"In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical cards for such transactions would reduce fraud such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," he added.

Furthermore, the RBI also released an official statement that mentioned that the cardless cash withdrawal facility would help in containing frauds like skimming, card cloning, device tampering, etc.

"To encourage card-less cash withdrawal facility across all banks and all ATM networks/operators, it is proposed to enable customer authorization through the use of UPI while settlement of such transactions would happen through the ATM networks," mentioned the statement.

"Separate instructions would be issued to NPCI, ATM networks, and banks shortly," it added.

The cardless withdrawal request can be initiated for a minimum of Rs 100 per transaction and up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per day or Rs 25,000 per month for a beneficiary. However, the mentioned limits are subject to change as per regulatory guidelines.

Meanwhile, in April 2021, NCR Corporation launched the first interoperable cardless cash-withdrawal (ICCW) solution based on the UPI platform. This facility allows customers to withdraw cash using their mobile with any UPI-enabled app such as BHIM, Paytm, GPay, etc. There is no need to swipe or carry a card while visiting the UPI-enabled ATMs.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha