Banking Sector Remains Resilient And Stable, Says RBI

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that it maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintaining financial stability.

Though the central bank did not name the Adani group in the statement it released, it said that there have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate.

"The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes," the statement further read.

RBI then stated that it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

The statement comes a day after it was reported that the central bank sought details from banks regarding their exposure to the group.

Industrialist Gautam Adani slipped out of the top 20 richest people on World's Real-time Billionaires list of Forbes and was placed in 22nd position on Friday.

His wealth has dropped by 21.77 per cent or USD 16.2 billion.

The current net worth of the industrialist was USD 581.1 billion at 1.23 pm (IST) on Friday afternoon, while Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's net worth was at USD 82 billion.

On Thursday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who stood at the 10th spot on the Forbes Real-time billionaire list for 2023 after being overtaken by Reliance Industries Chairman Ambani on Wednesday, further slipped and came to the 15th spot on the list.

According to Forbes, on Thursday morning, Ambani overtook Adani to become the richest Indian in the world with a net worth of USD 84.3 billion.

However, at the top of the list is French luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton's founder and CEO Bernard Arnault Bernard Arnault.

However, these values fluctuate constantly. If there is a gain in Adani's stock, it is expected Adani's personal wealth will rise too.

(With inputs from ANI)