New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: A nation-wide bank strike has been announced on December 16 and 17 according to a Mint report. The strike has been called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The reason behind the strike is to protest against the government's move to privatize public sector banks. The strike will affect the working of the State Bank of India (SBI) on the given dates.

"We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on l6th & l7th December 2021 in support of their demands," said SBI in an exchange filing on December 10.

"We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of Strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike," it added.

This comes as the government is widely expected to introduce a Bill - the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill - in the Parliament’s ongoing winter session to pave the way for the privatization of two public sector banks. Earlier in her budget speech of 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that two public sector banks will be privatized during the current fiscal.

According to the report Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), is of the view that this move to privatize PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and the rural economy.

70 percent of the country's total deposits are with the public sector banks, and handing them over to private capital will put the common man's money deposited with these banks into jeopardy, news agency PTI reported.

