Banks across India will remain closed on March 28 and 29 as a joint forum of central trade unions has called for a 2-day nationwide strike to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. The trade unions on March 22 held a meeting in Delhi to review the preparations for the strike.

A statement issued by the trade unions said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively). Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are also joining the strike, it added

In support of the strike, unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization at several hundreds of spots, the statement said.

In such a situation, people are advised to carry out all their bank-related work in advance to avoid any inconvenience. The banks will be closed for a total of 4 days including March 26 and 27 as they are bank holidays.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has already informed its customers that the banking services may get impacted due to the strike in March 28 and 29.

“We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,” SBI said.

The 2-day nationwide bank strike has been called to oppose the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, and the government’s move to privatise public sector banks. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will also observe Rural Bandh on 28-29 March.

The trade unions which are part of this joint forum include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha