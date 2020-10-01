New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Government and private banks will remain closed on several occasions in October. All the banks will remain closed on all Sunday and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

This month has several occasions including Gandhi Jayanti, Vijaya Dashami, Eid-e-Milad, Maharashi Valmiki Jayanti and several other regional holidays during which the banks will remain closed.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in October 2020:

Date

Day

Occasion

October 2

Friday

Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4

Sunday

Public Holiday (All States)

October 10

Saturday

Second Saturday (All States)

October 11

Sunday

Public Holiday (All States)

October 18

Sunday

Public Holiday (All States)

October 23

Friday

Dussehra/Maha Saptami (Regional)

October 24

Saturday

Fourth Saturday (All States)

October 25

Sunday

Public Holiday (All States)

October 26

Monday

Vijaya Dashami (May States)

October 29

Thursday

Milad-e-Sharif (Regional)

October 30

Friday

Eid-e-Milad (Many States)

October 31

Saturday

Maharishi Valmiki Birthday (Regional)

State-specific Holidays

October 17 - Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam, Manipur)

October 23 - Friday - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal)

October 29 - Thursday - Milad-e-Sharif (Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala)

October 31 - Saturday - Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday (Gujarat)

October 31 - Saturday - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima (Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha)

October 26-29 - Mon-Thu - Durga Puja/Milad-e-Sharif (Sikkim)

Banks, ATMs including IT vendors for banking operations, bank correspondent and ATM operation, and cash management services were exempted during the nationwide lockdown, put into force since late March to control the spread of coronavirus.

