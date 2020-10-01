Bank Holidays October 2020: This month has several occasions including Gandhi Jayanti, Vijaya Dashami, Eid-e-Milad, Maharashi Valmiki Jayanti and several other regional holidays.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Government and private banks will remain closed on several occasions in October. All the banks will remain closed on all Sunday and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

This month has several occasions including Gandhi Jayanti, Vijaya Dashami, Eid-e-Milad, Maharashi Valmiki Jayanti and several other regional holidays during which the banks will remain closed.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in October 2020:

Date Day Occasion October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti (All States) October 4 Sunday Public Holiday (All States) October 10 Saturday Second Saturday (All States) October 11 Sunday Public Holiday (All States) October 18 Sunday Public Holiday (All States) October 23 Friday Dussehra/Maha Saptami (Regional) October 24 Saturday Fourth Saturday (All States) October 25 Sunday Public Holiday (All States) October 26 Monday Vijaya Dashami (May States) October 29 Thursday Milad-e-Sharif (Regional) October 30 Friday Eid-e-Milad (Many States) October 31 Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Birthday (Regional)

State-specific Holidays

October 17 - Saturday - Kati Bihu (Assam, Manipur)

October 23 - Friday - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal)

October 29 - Thursday - Milad-e-Sharif (Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala)

October 31 - Saturday - Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday (Gujarat)

October 31 - Saturday - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima (Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha)

October 26-29 - Mon-Thu - Durga Puja/Milad-e-Sharif (Sikkim)

Banks, ATMs including IT vendors for banking operations, bank correspondent and ATM operation, and cash management services were exempted during the nationwide lockdown, put into force since late March to control the spread of coronavirus.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta