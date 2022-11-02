Bank Holidays November 2022: Check Full List Here

Banks will remain closed for ten days in November, details shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Online banking services will continue to function on the bank holiday. These holidays include regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.

However, the holiday will differ according to state and region, some banks will be observed as local holidays and some banks will be observed as nationwide holidays. These holidays will not be uniformly applied across all states and regions.

Bank Holidays November 2022: Check The List Below

November 1: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival

November 23: Seng Kutsnem

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

November 20: Sunday

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday