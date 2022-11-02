Bank Holidays November 2022: Check Full List Here

Updated: Wed, 02 Nov 2022 12:37 PM IST
Banks will remain closed for ten days in November, details shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Online banking services will continue to function on the bank holiday. These holidays include regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.
However, the holiday will differ according to state and region, some banks will be observed as local holidays and some banks will be observed as nationwide holidays. These holidays will not be uniformly applied across all states and regions.
Bank Holidays November 2022: Check The List Below
November 1: Kannada rajyotsava/Kut
November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival
November 23: Seng Kutsnem
November 12: Second Saturday
November 13: Sunday
November 20: Sunday
November 26: Fourth Saturday
November 27: Sunday