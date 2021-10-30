New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All banks -- both government and private -- would stay closed across the country for 17 days, including weekends, in November this year due to the festivities of Diwali, Chhath Puja and other festivals and thus it becomes important for customers to keep a note of these holidays to avoid any clash of work.

As per the calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will have 11 holidays and six weekends. However, it is important to mention that several of these holidays vary from state to state and union territory to union territory and thus people must check the website of their respective banks to find out about them.

Following is the full list of bank holidays in November this year:

1 November: Kannada Rajyotsava/ Kut (Bengaluru/ Imphal)

3 November: Narak Chaturdashi (Bengaluru)

4 November: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/ Deepavali/ Kali Puja (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

5 November: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/ Vikram Samvant New Year Day/ Govardhan Pooja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur)

6 November: Bhai Duj/ Chitragupt Jayanti/ Laxmi Puja/ Deepawali/ Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla)

7 November: Sunday (all over India)

10 November: Chhath Puja/ Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) (Patna, Ranchi)

11 November: Chhath Puja (Patna)

12 November: Wangala Festival (Shillong)

13 November: Second Saturday (All over India)

14 November: Sunday (All over India)

19 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti/ Karthika Purnima (Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar)

21 November: Sunday (all over India)

22 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Bengaluru)

23 November: Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)

27 November: Fourth Saturday (all over India)

28 November: Sunday (all over India)

Though banks would stay closed on the above days in November, customers can avail online services like mobile and internet banking. Besides that, automated teller machines (ATMs), NEFT and RTGS facilities would also be available for the customers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma