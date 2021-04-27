In line with the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, banks have also started providing their maximum services online. However, for works like cheque clearance, loan-related services, customers still have to visit the bank branch.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The raging second wave of Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the country and prompted the authorities to re-impose restrictions on public movement to curb the spread. Several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab have imposed weekend lockdowns and night curfews in their respective regions in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

In line with the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, banks have also started providing their maximum services online. However, for works like cheque clearance, loan-related services, customers still have to visit the bank branch. Now amid the increasing fears due to COVID-19, people are advised to step out of their houses only when needed. In such a situation, to avoid any hindrance in your work bank-related work, here's the list of bank holidays in the month of May.

May 1, 2021: This day is celebrated as Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. Due to this, banks will have a holiday in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Goa and Bihar.

May 2, 2021: Sunday weekly off.

May 7, 2021: Due to the occasion of Good Friday, banks will have a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

May 8, 2021: Banks will have a holiday on this day as it will be the second Saturday.

May 9, 2021: Sunday weekly off

May 13, 2021: Due to Eid-ul-Fitr, banks in Maharashtra, Jammu, Kashmir, Kerala and several other states will have a holiday.

May 14, 2021: This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. Apart from Maharashtra, Jammu, Kerala and Kashmir, banks will have a holiday on this day.

May 16, 2021: Sunday weekly off

May 22, 2021: Banks will have a holiday on this day being the fourth Saturday.

May 23, 2021: Sunday weekly off

May 26, 2021: Due to the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will have a holiday in Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

May 30, 2021: Sunday weekly off

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan