Bank Holidays March 2021: The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of March are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days in the month of March. According to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government banking institutions in India will remain close for five holidays, while they will be closed for four Sunday and two Saturdays.

The holidays mentioned in the RBI calendar are not observed by all banks and may vary as per the different state holidays of regional importance. All private and government banks across the country observe only gazetted holidays mentioned in the RBI calendar. The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of March are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes. Meanwhile, banks could also remain closed in mid-March as several bank unions have given a call for a nation-wide strike against the government's plan to privatise the banking sector. The two-day long strike will be observed on March 15 and 16.

Check the dates when banks will be closed in March:

March 5, 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

March 7, 2021: Sunday

March 11, 2021: Mahashivratri

March 13, 2021: Second Saturday

March 14, 2021: Sunday

March 21, 2021: Sunday

March 22, 2021: Bihar Day

March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday

March 28, 2021: Sunday

March 29, 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

March 30, 2021: Holi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan