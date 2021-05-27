Bank Holidays June 2021: Here it is significant to mention that several of these holidays vary from state to state and thus customers are advised to visit the website of their respective banks to find out more about them.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic battering India, several private and government banks are offering their services online to ensure that their customers don't need to visit their branches. However, there are several works for which a person needs to visit his or her bank branch.

However, there are a few dates on which all private and government banks remain closed. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks will stay shut for nine days in the month of June. This includes four Sundays and two second Saturdays too.

Here it is significant to mention that several of these holidays vary from state to state and thus customers are advised to visit the website of their respective banks to find out more about these holidays.

Following is a comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of June this year:

June 06 - Sunday

June 12 - Second Saturday

June 13 - Sunday

June 15 - YMA Day and Raja Sankranti (banks will be closed in Izwal, Mizoram and Odisha's Bhubaneswar)

June 20 - Sunday

June 25 - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Bank of Jammu and Srinagar closed)

June 26 - Second Saturday

June 27 - Sunday

June 30 - Remna Ni (banks will remain closed in Mizoram's Aizawl only)

Though banks would stay closed for the above nine days in several states and union territories (UTs), we would like to mention here that automated teller machine (ATM) facilities and online services like NEFT and RTGS would continue for the customers.

Earlier, as per the RBI, all government and private banks were closed 12 days in the month of May. However, several of these holidays like Akshaya Tritiya and Shree Parshuram Jayanti were declared "holiday under negotiable instruments act" across various states and UTs, allowing the banks to take a final call.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma