New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: COVID-19 pandemic situation is still looming across the nation despite a drop in coronavirus cases. However, the states have started with the unlocking process after months of lockdown, bringing ease to citizens. Amid this, several, government and private banks were offering their services to the citizens apart from their digital service, as there are several works that need a person to visit the bank.

This second wave of COVID-19 has made the people understand that planning is necessary when doing any work, especially if you have to visit the bank, as there are a few dates on which all private and government banks remain closed. Now, as July is a few days away, we have brought the complete list of bank holidays that will help you in planning out your visit.

As per the Reserve Bank of India, banks will be closed for 6 days due to Sunday and the second and fourth Saturday and 9 days for another day in the coming month. In this way, all the bank will not work for a total of 15 days in July. Here have a look:

Following is a comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of July this year:

Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12

Bhanu Jayanti: July 13

Drukpa Tshechi: July 14

Harela: July 16

U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17

Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19

Bakrid: July 20

Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21

Ker Puja: July 31

Banks Weekly Holiday in July

July 4 - Sunday

July 10 - Second Saturday of the month

July 11 - Sunday

July 18 - Sunday

July 24 - Fourth Saturday of the month

July 25 - Sunday



Apart from this, customers can also avail the facility of the bank by visiting their official website or mobile banking application on these holidays. It is available 24*7 for customers. Also, ATMs will stay open during these holidays.

