Bank Holidays January 2021: Here is the comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of January next year

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and government banks across the country stay shut on national holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, there are several regional holidays too when both private and government banks stay shut.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some dates when banking operations will remain closed in January next year. However, many of these holidays vary from state to state and thus customers are advised to visit the official website of their respective banks to check details about such holidays.

So here is the comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of January next year:

National holidays:

1 January 2021- New Year’s Day

3 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

9 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

17 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday

24 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Regional holidays:

2 January 2021- New Year’s celebration

14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti/ Pongal/ Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day/ Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January 2021- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Gaan-Ngai

January 2 and 16 will be observed as a holiday only in Aizawl while Agartala will observe a bank holiday on January 23. Banks in Imphal will stay shut on January 25 while Chennai and Guwahati banks will remain shut on January 15. Banks in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad will observe a holiday on January 14.

Meanwhile, we would like to mention here that though banks will remain shut during the above mentioned holidays customers will be able to use mobile, online and internet banking facilities on those days. Apart from that, ATMs will also stay open during these holidays.

