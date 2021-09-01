New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 12 days in the month of September. These 12 days of the bank holiday include festivals and weekends. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India had issued a list of mandated bank holidays for lenders this calendar month. According to the RBI's banking holiday list, there are a total of 7 days of leave that fall into the category of state-wise leaves, religious celebrations and festival holidays whereas another 6 days include Sundays for this month as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.



All the given bank holidays are under three official brackets allocated by the RBI. These brackets include ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The holidays for this month fall under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.



Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)



1) September 5 – Sunday



2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)



3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)



4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)



5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)



6) September 12 – Sunday



7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)



8) September 19 – Sunday



9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)



10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)



11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday



12) September 26 – Sunday



Due to major holidays like Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, the banks will remain closed in 9 cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji on September 10.

