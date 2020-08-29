Bank Holidays in September 2020: Check state-wise holiday list here

According to the RBI list, banks will remain closed in the cities of Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti on September 2. Later on September 17, Banks will remain closed in the cities of Agartala, Kolkata and Bengaluru on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India has released its official bank Holidays list for the month of September, this year. Several regional festivals are observed during this month, and whether or not the banks would be working on these festivals would depend on your state you live in.

In addition to the festivals and national holidays, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of every month. In the ensuing month, these days would fall on September 12, 13, 26, and 27.

According to the RBI list, banks will remain closed in the cities of Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti on September 2. Later on September 17, Banks will remain closed in the cities of Agartala, Kolkata and Bengaluru on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya.

On the occasion of Narayana Guru Samadhi on September 21, Banks will remain closed in the cities of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. It may be noted that the regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Here's a state-wise list of Bank holidays in the month of September.

September 2:

Region: Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

Occasion - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti

September12: All zones

September 13: All zones

September 17

Region - Agartala, Kolkata and Bengaluru

Zones - Mahalaya Amavasya

September 21:

Region -Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

Occasion - Narayana Guru Samadhi

September 26: All zones

September 27: All zones

While the bank branches will remain closed on the said days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through these online modes.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja