New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Nowadays most of our work related to banking is done through digital or online mediums. However, there are some important tasks like check clearance or KYC, for which it is necessary to go to the bank. If you are also planning to visit a bank for any such work you must know that banks will remain closed for many days next week. It is important for you to know about these holidays to avoid any trouble.

In next week, there will be a total holiday for 6 days in different zones of the country. These holidays include Sundays and the second Saturdays of the month. Plus, there are many festivals falling in the month of October. That is why the list of bank holidays in this month is going to be a bit long.

Here's the complete list of holidays for this week:

On the 18th of next week, the banks of Guwahati Zone will remain closed on the occasion of Kati Bihu festival.

On 19th business in the banks of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram zone will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad or Barawafat.

On October 20 banks in Agartala, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla zones will remain closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja and Eid-e-Milad.

On the 22nd of next week, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi.

Apart from this, banks across the country will remain closed on Sunday and 2nd Saturday.

How will it impact you?

If you have any work related to the bank like updating KYC, you will have to consider these holidays before visiting your branch. Apart from this, these holidays may also delay the process of check clearance in banks.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha