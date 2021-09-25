New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Most of the public and private banks in India will stay shut apart from Saturdays and Sundays because of the upcoming festive season. The banks stay closed as per the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, several holidays are restricted to certain states and union territories (UTs).



In October, there are 21 holidays roughly. However, these holidays are a mixture of weekends and RBI-mandated official vacations. The holidays mentioned by the RBI fall under the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’, and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.



Majority of holidays in October fall under the "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act." Apart from that, the very first holiday ie. October 1 on the list comes under "Banks' Closing of Accounts," which is a holiday purely for banks in Gangtok.



Here's the full list of holidays in the month of October



1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/ Dasara/ Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen