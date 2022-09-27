Bank Holidays In October 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 20 Days | Check Full List Here

THE BANKS in the month of October will remain closed for as many as 20 days out of 31 as per the list of holidays of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While all banks will be shut on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, branches in specific banks will also observe holidays due to regional festivals.

However, customers need not to worry as they can still use online financial services since they will perform normally.

In order to avoid any confusion, customers are advised to go through the list of bank holidays in their area and check it with their local bank branches.

Below is the list of holidays along with the name of regions in which the banks will witness closure:

Bank 2022 Holidays: Full List Of Leaves

October 1 (Saturday): Half-yearly closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

October 2 (Sunday)- Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3 (Monday)- Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

October 4 (Tuesday)- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Trivandrum)

October 5 (Wednesday)- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (except Imphal).

October 6 (Thursday)- Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 7 (Friday)- Durga Puja (Dasain) (Gangtok)

October 8 (Saturday)- Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Trivandrum), Second Saturday

October 13 (Thursday)- Karva Chauth (Shimla)

October 14 (Friday)- Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 16- Sunday

October 18 (Tuesday)- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 22 (Saturday)- Fourth Saturday

October 23- Sunday

October 24 (Monday)- Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi (except Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal)

October 25 (Tuesday)- Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur)

October 26 (Wednesday)- Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Shimla, Srinagar)

October 27 (Thursday)- Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

October 30- Sunday

October 31 (Monday)- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja (Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi)

It must be noted that regional holidays differ but banks across the country remain closed on weekend leaves and on National holidays, i.e., Gandhi Jayanti. However, since Gandhi Jayanti falls on Sunday, it will already be a weekend holiday.