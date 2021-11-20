New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All pubic and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for the next five days during the upcoming week starting November 21, Sunday. Earlier this month, amid festivities, banks across the country were closed for 12 days. In such a situation, you must note down the list of the days when banks will remain closed before visiting your bank branch this week.

The banks stay closed as per the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI, there are three brackets under which banks will get holidays. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. On these particular days every bank across the country, including private, public foreign cooperative, and regional banks will remain closed.

Apart from that, all banks will remain close on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Bank also remains shut on the occasion of Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the RBI has also made Sunday a compulsory leave for all banks.

As per the list of RBI, here is a full list of bank holidays in your city in the upcoming week, starting from November 21 onwards:

November 21: Sunday

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen