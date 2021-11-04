New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for five days in a row this week, starting from November 2, amid the festivities. In such a situation, you must note down the list of important days before visiting your bank branch this week.

The banks stay closed as per the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Apart from this week, the next week is also packed with holidays as there are five holidays next week as well.

List of bank holidays this week, beginning from November 2, 2021

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja - Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 7: Sunday - Across all states in India

Other bank holidays this month

November 10, 2021: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

November 11, 2021: Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021: Wangala Festival

November 13, 2021 – Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 – Sunday

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen