New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Most banks across the country will remain shut for at least eight days in November, including four Sundays and two Saturdays — apart from Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain shut on all public holidays. However, there are various religious festivals which may or may not be holidays in a particular bank depending on the state you are residing in because regional holidays are decided by the state governments.

Here is a comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020

November 1: Sunday (All banks)

November 8: Sunday (All banks)

November 13: Wangala festival (Only in Shillong)

November 14: Diwali/Kali Puja a Saturday, banks across the country will be closed due to Diwali. In Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and few other states, November 14 (Saturday) to November 16 (Monday) are holidays on account of Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja/Second Saturday and Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day

November 16: Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day

November 17: Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal)

November 18: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali (Gangtok)

November 20: Chhath Puja (Patna, Ranchi)

November 21: Chhath Puja (Patna)

November 22: Sunday (All banks)

November 23: Seng Kut Snem (Meghalaya)

November 28: Fourth Saturday (All banks)

November 29: Sunday (All banks)

November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima

On bank holidays, the regular banking operations are not operational. However, mobile, online/ internet banking facilities can be used by customers.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha