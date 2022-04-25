New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for ten days on account of various holidays in the month of May. Banks will remain shut for four consecutive days at the start of the month in May, as per the RBI holiday calendar.

It should be noted that the dates may differ from state to state because the holidays are based on state-specific celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list, and the holidays have been prepared according to that.

So if you have any work related to the bank, then you should definitely keep these important dates in your mind before making a visit to the bank branch.

Bank Holidays in May 2022: Full list

May 1 (Sunday): May Day – Across the country/ Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra

May 2 (Monday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti – Several states

May 3 (Tuesday): Idul Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

May 4 (Wednesday): Idul Fitr – Telangana

May 9 (Monday): Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura

May 13 (Thursday): Idul Fitr – National

May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

May 16 (Monday): State Day, Buddha Purnima – Sikkim and other states

May 24 (Tuesday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Sikkim

May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

Holidays are determined in four categories as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Apart from national holidays, the banks also remain closed on certain days such as all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

There are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen