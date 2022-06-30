Bank Holidays In July 2022: Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days This Month | Check Full List Here

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:11 PM IST
All private and government banks will remain shut for almost half of July this year as this month will see a total of 14 holidays. However, the leaves will differ from region to region. Generally, banks remain close on Sundays and all statutory holidays. Besides this, banks also stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
It should be noted that while the regional holidays differ, banks across the country will have seven-weekend leaves. Meanwhile, there are seven festival holidays during which banks in different regions will remain closed.
The difference in the number of holidays is because not every part of the country celebrates the same festivals. For example, banks in Odisha have a holiday on July 1, but the same in other regions of India will remain open.
Meanwhile, Bakrid, which falls on July 9, is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram but since it is also the second Saturday of the month, all banks will be closed.
CHECK FULL LIST OF DAYS WHEN BANKS WILL STAY SHUT IN JULY HERE:
July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar
July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala
July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month
July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu
July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok
July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong
July 16: Harela — Dehradun
July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala
Apart from these holidays, there are seven-weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country.
LIST OF WEEKEND HOLIDAYS:
July 3: First Sunday
July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid
July 10: Second Sunday
July 17: Third Sunday
July 23: Fourth Saturday
July 24: Fourth Sunday
July 31: Fifth Sunday
However, if you are supposed to do any bank related pending work, you are advised to confirm the holiday in your region to ignore the inconvenience.