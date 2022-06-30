Bank Holidays In July 2022: Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days This Month | Check Full List Here

All private and government banks will remain shut for almost half of July this year as this month will see a total of 14 holidays. However, the leaves will differ from region to region. Generally, banks remain close on Sundays and all statutory holidays. Besides this, banks also stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

It should be noted that while the regional holidays differ, banks across the country will have seven-weekend leaves. Meanwhile, there are seven festival holidays during which banks in different regions will remain closed.

The difference in the number of holidays is because not every part of the country celebrates the same festivals. For example, banks in Odisha have a holiday on July 1, but the same in other regions of India will remain open.

Meanwhile, Bakrid, which falls on July 9, is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram but since it is also the second Saturday of the month, all banks will be closed.



CHECK FULL LIST OF DAYS WHEN BANKS WILL STAY SHUT IN JULY HERE:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from these holidays, there are seven-weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country.

LIST OF WEEKEND HOLIDAYS:

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

However, if you are supposed to do any bank related pending work, you are advised to confirm the holiday in your region to ignore the inconvenience.