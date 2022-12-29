Bank Holidays In January 2023; Check List of Days When Banks Will Remain Closed

Be forewarned about the days banks will be shut in January 2023.

BANKS in the country will remain shut for a total of seven days in January 2023, which includes the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The list does not include holidays that may be listed for specific states.

The list includes January 1, the first day of the New Year and January 26, Republic Day. These two are observed nationwide. However, January 1 falls on a Sunday. Other holidays that are observed regionally or in specific states include Lohri (January 13), Makar Sankranti (January 14), Pongal (January 15) and the Asssamese festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi (January 31).

Complete list of bank holidays

01-01-2023 – Sunday – New Year’s Day – Across India

13-01-2023 – Friday – Lohri – Select States Only

14-01-2023 – Saturday – Makar Sankranti – Select States Only

15-01-2023 – Sunday – Pongal – Select States Only (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)

26-01-2023 – Thursday – Republic Day – Across India

31-01-2023 – Tuesday – Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam Only

What the festivals symbolise

New Year

January 1 has been a traditional holiday in India since the Gregorian Calendar was first introduced in India in 1752 (then only partly), the same year it was adopted in Great Britain. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology states, “By the time of India's independence, the Gregorian Calendar was already in use in Government and for many other public purposes.”

Lohri

The festival is chiefly associated with Punjab though it is also celebrated in other North Indian states. It marks the passing of the winter solstice and is celebrated with bonfires.

Makar Sankranti

Also referred to as Uttarayana, Maghi, or simply Sankranti, it marks the day that the Sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Again a North Indian staple, it goes by different names in different regions.

Pongal

Pongal is actually a multi-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in both India and Sri Lanka. This year, it begins on January 15 and ends on January 18.

Republic Day

The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which camer into effect in 1950, declaring India a republic.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi

It is the most important ancestor worship communal festival celebrated by the Ahom people on January 31 every year in memory of the departed. It is associated mostly with Assam, but is also observed in parts of Arunachal Pradesh.