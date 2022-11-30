Bank Holidays in December 2022

BANKS in India will remain shut on just two separate days in December 2022 according to the Reserve Bank of India. While Banks are also traditionally closed on December 25 on account of Christmas, the holiday falls on a Sunday this time.

The first holiday will be December 10,while the second holiday will be December 24. The former is the second Saturday of the month while the latter is the fourth Saturday.

Holidays are also observed according to state and region, with some banks choosing to observe local holidays and others choosing to work through them. As such, they do not apply uniformly throughout the country.

Meanwhile, polls at the municipal and state level also affect the working of banks. For instance, the polling for the election to the Municipal Council of Delhi means that a public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to an official notification issued by the Lt Governor of Delhi. Nevertheless, central government offices are going to stay open in the national capital.

The Government of Gujarat has also declared paid holiday for eligible employees on account of the general election of the Legislative Assembly in Gujarat on December 01 and December 05.