New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In the month of August all private and government banks will remain closed for 15 days. These 15 days of holidays include the weekends along with the gazetted holidays. From the list of 15 days, 8 were designated under the categories of state-wise holidays, festivals and religious occasions. The other 7 were weekends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified three categories for the banks' holidays. As per the RBI, they could be ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ or ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The holidays for the month of August come under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ section. Though the official list of leaves as per the RBI’s list only begins for lenders from tomorrow, the lenders have witnessed some holidays come and go in the form of holidays.

August 13, which is the first on the long list, is Patriot’s Day and it will only be a bank holiday in Imphal. Similarly, the majority of these holidays are state-wise or region-wise as they are not celebrated commonly across India on the same day.

Here's the full list of Holidays in August (after August 12):

1) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

2) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

3) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

4) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

5) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

6) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

7) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

8) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

9) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

10) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

11) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

12) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

13) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

