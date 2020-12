Bank Holidays in 2021: Banks will remain shut for more than 40 days next year when taken into account national and government holidays, as well as the periodic offs on second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of every month.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes. Furthermore, whether or not banks would be working on the regional festivals would depend on the state you live in.

Below is the complete list of the days bank will remain shut next year:

January 2021

January 1 (Friday) - New Year

January 2 (Saturday) -New Year Holiday

January 9 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

January 11 (Monday) -Missionary Day

January 14 (Thursday) - Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

January 26 (Tuesday) - Republic Day

February

February 13 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

February 16 (Tuesday) - Vasant Panchmi

February 27 (Saturday) - Gur Ravidas Jayanti

March

March 11 (Thursday) - Maha Shivratri

March 13 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

March 27 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

March 29 (Monday) - Holi

April

April 2 (Friday) - Good Friday

April 8 (Thursday) - Buddha Purnima

April 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

April 14 (Thursday) - Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

April 25 (Sunday) - Mahavir Jayanti

May

May 1 (Saturday) - May Day

May 8 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

May 12 (Wednesday) - Eid-Ul-Fitr

May 22 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

June

June 12 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

June 26 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

July

July 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

July 20 (Tuesday) - Bakrid/Eid-Al-Adha

July 24 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

August

August 10 (Tuesday) - Muharram

August 14 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

August 15 (Sunday) - Independence Day

August 22 (Sunday) - Raksha Bandhan

August 28 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

August 30 (Monday) - Janmashtami

September

September 10 (Friday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 11 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

September 25 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

October

October 2 (Saturday) - Gandhi Jayanti

October 9 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

October 13 (Wednesday) - Maha Ashtami

October 14 (Thursday) - Maha Navami

October 15 (Friday) - Dussehra

October 18 (Monday) - Eid-E-Milan

October 23 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

November

November 4 (Thursday) - Diwali

November 6 (Saturday) - Bhai Dooj

November 13 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

November 15 (Monday) - Deepavali Holiday

November 19 (Friday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 27 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

December

December 11 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

December 25 (Saturday) - Christmas

