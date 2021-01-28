Banks will remain closed for 12 days in February 2021 due to the national and regional holidays, as well as periodic offs on second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of every month

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Private and government Banks will remain closed for 12 days in February 2021 due to the national and regional holidays, as well as periodic offs on second and fourth Saturday and Sunday of every month, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes. Furthermore, whether or not banks would be working on the regional festivals would depend on the state you live in.

According to the RBI list, banks will remain closed in Gangtok on February 12 on the occasion of Losar/Sonam Lochhar. Later on September 19, banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Six of thee eight holidays next month vary from state to state and thus customers are advised to visit the official website of their respective banks to check details about such holidays.

So here is the comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of February:

National Holidays

February 7: Weekly off (Sunday)

February 13: Second Saturday

February 14: Weekly off (Sunday)

February 21: Weekly off (Sunday)

February 27: Second Saturday

February 28: Weekly off (Sunday)

Regional Holidays

February 12: Losar/Sonam Lochhar (Friday)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Monday)

February 16: Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami (Tuesday)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. (Friday)

February 20: State Day (Saturday)

February 26: Hazrat Ali Jayanti (Friday)

Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual on these 14 days. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja