Bank Holidays December 2020: Here is the complete list of bank holidays falling in the month of December this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Apart from national holidays, all private and public banks across the country stay close on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that there are some specific days in December when all banks -- both private and government -- will remain closed in India.

Though it should be noted that many of these holidays are regional and will be decided by the respective state governments. Therefore customers are advised to visit the official website of their respective banks or branches to check about its holidays in their region.

So here is the complete list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2020:

December 1 - State Inauguration Day - Nagaland, Indigenous Faith Day - Arunachal Pradesh

December 3 - Kanakadasa Jayanti - Karnataka, World Disabled Day - Tripura, Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Goa

December 5 - Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah - Jammu and Kashmir

December 12 - Second Saturday

December 17 - Losoong - Sikkimese New Year

December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Meghalaya, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti - Chandigarh

December 19 - Goa Liberation Day - Goa, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day - Punjab

December 25 - Christmas Day - National holiday

December 26 - Fourth Saturday

December 30 - Tamu Losar - Sikkim, U Kiang Nangbah - Meghalaya

December 31 - New Year's Eve - Manipur

While regular banking operations stay suspended on bank holidays, it is noteworthy to mention that customers can use mobile, online and internet banking facilities on those days.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that all banking services, ATMs abd banks were exempted in the nationwide lockdown which was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma