New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are planning to do a pending bank task in April, then you must know that all private and public sector banks will stay closed in the coming month for seven days in addition to the four Sundays and two Saturdays.

However, it should be noted that many of these holidays vary from state to state and thus customers are advised to visit the official website of their respective banks to check details about such holidays. So here is the comprehensive list of bank holidays falling in the month of April this year:

1 April -- Thursday -- Odisha Day -- Odisha

2 April -- Friday -- Good Friday -- Several states

4 April -- Sunday -- Easter

5 April -- Monday -- Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti -- Several states

10 April -- second Saturday

11 April -- Sunday

13 April -- Tuesday -- Ugadi/ Telugu New Year/ Bohag Bihu/ Gudi Padwa/ Vaisakh/ Biju Festival/ Sajibu Nongma Panba -- Several states

14 April -- Wednesday -- Dr Ambedkar Jayanti/ Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary/ Tamil New Year/ Maha Vishuba Sankranti/ Bohag Bihu/ Cheiraoba -- Several states

15 April -- Thursday -- Himachal Day/ Vishu/ Bengali New Year/ Sarhul -- Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and Jharkhand

18 April -- Sunday

21 April -- Tuesday -- Ram Navami/ Garia Puja -- Several states

24 April -- second Saturday

25 April -- Sunday

While all private and government banks will stay closed in April for 13 days, we would like to mention that customers will be able to use mobile, online and internet banking facilities on those days. Apart from that, ATMs will also stay open during these holidays.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma