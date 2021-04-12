Bank Holidays April 2021: According to the calendar shared by the RBI, all private and government banks will have nine public holidays in April this year. Out of these, five will be observed during this week while one would be observed next week.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are planning to visit a bank this week to get your pending work done then you will have to do it by Monday only as most private and government banks will stay closed across the country from April 13 and April 16 on the account of various festivals across states and union territories (UTs).

According to the calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government banks will have nine public holidays in April this year. Out of these, five will be observed during this week while one would be observed next week.

However, we would like to mention that some of these holidays are state-specific and might differ from one state to the other. Therefore the customers are advised to visit the official website of their respective banks to check the list of holidays.

Following is the complete list of holidays for all private and government across the country for the month of April this year:

* April 13 (Tuesday) — Ugadi, Telugu New Year, Bohag Bihu, Gudi Padwa, Vaishakhi and Biju

* April 14 (Wednesday) - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year’s Day, Vishu, Biju Festival, Cheiraoba (Manipur) and Bohag Bihu (Assam and Arunachal Pradesh)

* April 15 (Thursday) - Himachal Day, Vishu, Bengali New Year and Sirhul

* April 15 (Friday) - Bohag Bihu (Assam)

* April 18 (Sunday)

* April 21 (Tuesday) - Ram Navami and Garia Puja

* April 24 (Fourth Saturday)

* April 25 (Sunday) - Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan) and Mahavir Jayanti

Here it is noteworthy to mention that all online bank services -- including ATMs, mobile banking and online banking services -- will stay available for the customers during the above mentioned holidays. However, all other banking services will stay unavailable for the customers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma