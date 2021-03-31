Bank Holidays April 2021: Private and Government bank to remain close for 15 days. Scroll down below to check the list.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In the month of April 2021, all banks, including private and government, will remain close for 15 days in addition to Saturdays and Sundays. However, these holidays vary from state to state and region to region. Only gazetted holidays are observed across the country. In April, we have 10 gazetted holidays, while the remaining five are state and region-specific. So, to ease down your task, we have brought you the complete list of bank holidays for April 2021.

The first four days of the bank will remain close due to the series of holidays, that is, April 1 is the closing of accounts day, followed by Good Friday and weekends.

April 1: Closing of accounts (National Holiday) & Odisha Day (Odisha)

April 2: Good Friday (National Holiday except for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir)

April 4: Sunday (Weekly Off)

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh)

April 6: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election (Tamil Nadu)

April 10: Second Saturday

April 11: Sunday (Weekly Off)

April 13: Ugadi/ Gudi Padwa/ Bohag Bihu/ Telugu New Year/ Vaisakh/Sajibu Nongma Panba/ Biju Festival

April 14: Bohag Bihu/ Dr Ambedkar Jayanti/ Maha Vishuba Sankranti/ Tamil New Year/ Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary/Cheiraoba (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam)

April 15: Himachal Day/ Bengali New Year/ Vishu/Sarhul -- (West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kerala)

April 18: Sunday (Weekly off)

April 21: Ram Navami/ Garia Puja (National Holiday except for several states such as Jammu-Kashmir, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, etc)

April 24: Second Saturday

April 25: Sunday (Weekly off)

Even though branches of these banks will remain closed on the above days, customers can avail the internet and mobile banking services easily. So, if you all are planning to complete some pending work, then do have a look at the list and plan your visit accordingly. Also, for further information, customers can visit their respective bank website.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv