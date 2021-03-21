Bank Holidays: As per the holidays' list shared by the RBI, all private and government banks will stay closed for three consecutive days from March 27 to 29.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you have some pending work related to a bank and you are planning to do it at the end of March or by the beginning of April, then you must know that all private and government banks in the country will stay closed for seven days between March 27 to April 4.

As per the holidays' list shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all private and government banks will stay closed for three consecutive days from March 27 to 29. In Patna, banks will also remain shut on March 30.

On March 31, banks won't entertain customers because it is the last day of the financial year. On April 1, banks will close the yearly accounts and won't entertain customers again. April 2 is Good Friday and therefore all private and government banks will stay closed across the country on this day.

Following is the complete list of holidays of private and government banks from March 27 to April 4:

27 March - Last Saturday

28 March - Sunday

29 March - Holi Holiday.

30 March - Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all

31 March - Year-end holiday

1 April - Bank closing of accounts

2 April - Good Friday

3 April - Saturday - Working Day

4 April - Sunday

Here it is noteworthy to mention that some of the holidays mentioned above may vary from state to state and hence a customer should check the calendar of a specific region. As per the RBI, banks across the country will be closed for work on March 22, 29 and 30.

We would also like to inform you that though all private and government banks will stay closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4, customers will be able to use mobile, online and other internet banking facilities in the coming week. ATMs will also stay open from March 27 to April 4.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma