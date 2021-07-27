New Delhi | Jagran Business DeskIf you are planning to settle any bank-related work next month, let us inform you that banks will remain closed for 15 days in August. So hurry up and get your bank-related work done as soon as possible.

As per the RBI calendar available on its website, there will be a total of eight holidays in different zones of banks in the month of August. Apart from this, banks remain closed on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays. There are 5 Sundays in the month of August. Therefore, a total of 15 holidays (including Saturdays) next month will impact the functioning of banks.

Here is a list of bank holidays in August

Date Reason for leave Zone
August 1 Sunday All Zones
August 8 Sunday All Zones
August 13 Patriot's Day Imphal 
August 14 Second Saturday All Zones
August 15 Sunday All Zones
August 16 Parse New Year Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur
August 19 Muharram  Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar 
August 20 Muharram/ first Onam Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
August 21 Thiruonam 

Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
August 22 Sunday All Zones
August 23 Shree Narayan Guru Jayanti  Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
August 28 Fourth Saturday All Zones
August 29 Sunday All Zones
August 30 Janmashtami Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar
August 31 Shri Krishna Ashtami  Hyderabad

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

list of other bank holidays 

You can also check list of other bank holidays by visiting RBI's official website at https://rbi.org.in/. The process is quite simple. Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage. There you will find "More link" section. Click on it and you will find the "Bank Holidays" link. From there you will be able to check bank holidays throughout the year. 

Posted By: Sugandha Jha