New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are planning to settle any bank-related work next month, let us inform you that banks will remain closed for 15 days in August. So hurry up and get your bank-related work done as soon as possible.

As per the RBI calendar available on its website, there will be a total of eight holidays in different zones of banks in the month of August. Apart from this, banks remain closed on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays. There are 5 Sundays in the month of August. Therefore, a total of 15 holidays (including Saturdays) next month will impact the functioning of banks.

Here is a list of bank holidays in August

Date Reason for leave Zone August 1 Sunday All Zones August 8 Sunday All Zones August 13 Patriot's Day Imphal August 14 Second Saturday All Zones August 15 Sunday All Zones August 16 Parse New Year Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur August 19 Muharram Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar August 20 Muharram/ first Onam Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram August 21 Thiruonam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram August 22 Sunday All Zones August 23 Shree Narayan Guru Jayanti Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram August 28 Fourth Saturday All Zones August 29 Sunday All Zones August 30 Janmashtami Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar August 31 Shri Krishna Ashtami Hyderabad

list of other bank holidays

You can also check list of other bank holidays by visiting RBI's official website at https://rbi.org.in/. The process is quite simple. Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage. There you will find "More link" section. Click on it and you will find the "Bank Holidays" link. From there you will be able to check bank holidays throughout the year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha