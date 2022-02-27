New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days in March 2022, as per the holiday calendar shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, online banking activities will continue to function on these days. According to RBI rules, there are three categorized holidays: holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts.

Apart from the six weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays, including Maha Shivratri, Losar, Holi, Bihar Diwas, etc.

Although banks in most states will remain closed on Holi, those in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open. Furthermore, banks in most of the cities will remain closed, except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong on March 1 (Mahashivratri). On 3rd March, banks in only Gangtok will observe a holiday on account of Losar. While banks in Aizawl will remain closed on 4th March on account of Chapchar Kut. On 17th March, Holika Dahan day, banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi will remain shut. On 19th March, banks in just three cities will remain closed i.e. Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna, to observe Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day. And on 22nd March, banks in only Patna will be closed on account of Bihar Diwas.

Here's a look at the 13 days banks will be closed in the country:

Mahashivratri - March 1

Losar - March 3

Chapchar Kut - March 4

Holika Dahan - March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19

Bihar Divas - March 22

Weekend holidays:

Sunday - March 6

Second Saturday - March 12

Sunday - March 13

Sunday - March 20

Fourth Saturday - March 26

Sunday - March 27

Posted By: Sugandha Jha