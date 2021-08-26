RBI has notified there will be seven bank holidays in the month of September. Apart from this, there will be 6 weekends as well in the coming month. A total of 12 holidays will be there.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a bank holiday list for the month of September. According to it, there will be seven bank holidays in the coming month. These seven holidays are based on state-wise leaves, religious events and festival celebrations. Apart from this, there will be 6 weekends as well in the next month that will be included in the list of holidays. Banks will remain closed on September 5, 12, 19, 25, and 26. On September 11 RBI has its mandated leave which is overlapping with the second Saturday. Therefore, the total number of holidays in September will count to 12.

Here's a list of banks holidays according to regions and rituals in September 2021:

September 8: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 9: Teej (Haritalika)

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.

September 11: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

September 17: Karma Puja

September 20: Indrajatra and on

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

RBI has notified the list of bank holidays under the categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The other two classifications do not apply to the month of September.

If you are planning to visit the bank next month for paper or transection-related work, keep in mind that none of these holidays is uniform in any way. This means that they are not pan-India, except for the weekends. All the holidays are spread out based on the geography and the dates prescribed by the RBI. Only one holiday will be largely celebrated by the majority of states and cities in the next month which is September 10. It is listed as Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha