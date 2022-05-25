New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All banks including private and government will remain close for 6 days in the month of June. Every year at the beginning of the year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of holidays according to which the banks get their yearly leaves. However, customers should note that the bank will remain close in different states and cities on different occasions.

It should be noted that the list released by RBI for this month only includes Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays as there are no festivals in the month of June. If you were planning to visit the bank, then you should keep these dates in mind to avoid the closure of banks.

June 2022 Holidays in June

June 5 – Sunday

June 11 – Saturday

June 12 – Sunday

June 19 – Sunday

June 25 – Saturday

June 26 – Sunday

Back in the month of May, all banks remained close for 11 days. Though bank holidays vary in each state for each state, there are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India, such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Bank holidays have been classified under 3 categories as per RBI, such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

If you closely monitor these bank holidays, then it would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. Also, when the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen