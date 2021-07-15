Bank Holidays in July: The three brackets for bank holidays are: The Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are planning to visit bank branches in the coming days then you must stay aware that all private and government public lenders will remain closed for the next six days starting tomorrow (July 16). However, these holidays will not take place for all states on the same days. Bank holidays fall under the three brackets set by the Reserve Bank of India.

The three brackets for bank holidays are: The Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including private, public, foreign cooperative and regional remain closed on these notified holidays across the country. Meanwhile, all banks remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. However, bank holidays also differ from state to state.

Here is the list of the upcoming bank holidays in July 2021:

16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

17 July 2021 – Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

19 July 2021 – Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Eid al Adha (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

Bank customers must visit the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan