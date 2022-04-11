New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Banks in India will remain closed for four consecutive days in some cities on account of various holidays this week. They will remain closed from April 14 to April 17 because of the festivals such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day. April 16 which also is the third Saturday of banks, will have a holiday due to Bohag Bihu. Therefore, if you have any important work related to the bank, it is advised to plan it accordingly as per the upcoming holidays.

It is to be noted that banks holidays are different for each state. However, they are shut all over India on some days. The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, prepares a list of bank holidays every year. This list includes leaves under four categories: the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to that list, there are 15 bank holidays this month on account of different festivals for different regions. Hyderabad is witnessing the most number of bank holidays this month at nine, while there are only five of them in Shimla on the contrary.

Here's a look at the bank holidays this week:

April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi (All India except Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh)

April 15 - Good Friday (All India except Rajasthan, J&K)

April 16 - Bohag Bihu (Assam)

April 17 - Sunday (All India)

Meanwhile, as per the RBI list, there are a total of nine holidays in April, while the remaining are the weekend leaves. Thus, here's a look at other bank holidays in April 2022.

April 21: Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir)

List of weekend leaves

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

Posted By: Sugandha Jha