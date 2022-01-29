New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public sector banks will remain close for 12 days in the month of February. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of holidays for February which also include Saturday and Sunday holidays. All the private and public sector banks, cooperative banks, regional banks, and even foreign banks remain closed these days.

In February banks will remain closed on the occasions such as Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Apart from that, banks will also remain close in different states due to their state-specific festivals.

Though bank holidays vary in each state for each state there are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

So, if you have bank-related work, then you should keep these important dates in your mind before visiting the bank branch.

Check the list of bank holidays for February 2022:

February 5, 2022: Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 6, 2022 – Sunday

February 12, 2022 – Second Saturday of the month

February 13, 2022 – Sunday

February 15, 2022 – Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Imphal in Manipur; Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh)

February 16, 2022 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

February 18, 2022 – Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19, 2022 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur in Maharashtra)

February 20, 2022 – Sunday

February 26, 2022 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27, 2022 – Fourth Sunday of the month

The RBI has classified bank holidays under three categories such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. When the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen