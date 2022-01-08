New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All the private and public sector banks will remain closed for a total of 5 days next week (starting January 9, 2022), according to the bank holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). You should keep these dates in mind, before visiting any of the banks.

As per RBI guidelines all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain close on the specified dates.

Though bank holidays are different for each state, there are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

RBI releases a list that contains all the days when the banks will remain close. According to the list, a total of 16 holidays have been fixed in the month of January, and the remaining are the weekend leaves.

Here is a full list of bank holidays next week, in your city, as per the list of RBI (January 9 onwards)

January 9, 2022: Sunday

January 11, 2022: Missionary Day (Mizoram)

January 12, 2022: Swami Vivekananda birthday

January 14, 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)

January 15, 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

According to the RBI, there are three brackets under which banks will get holidays. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. When the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen