New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Banks across all public and private sectors will close for several days in January 2022. However, not many holidays have been lined up except Republic Day, Makar Sankranti and weekends (Saturday and Sunday). According to the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), there are up to nine state-wise holidays this month starting from January 1. However, banks in Imphal, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Agartala will remain open on January 26, Republic Day.

So if you have any bank-related work, you must check out the below list to carry out work seamlessly.

January 1, 2022: New Year's Day-- Aizwal, Chennai, Shillong, Gangtok, and Imphal

January 3, 2022: New Year's Celebration/Losoong--Aizwal and Gangtok

January 4, 2022: Losoong-- Gangtok

January 11, 2022: Missionary Day--Aizwal

January 12, 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda--Kolkata

January 14, 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal--Ahmedabad, Chennai and Imphal

January 15, 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day/Gaan-Ngai/Magh Bihu--Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, and Hyderabad

January 18, 2022: Thai Poosam--Chennai

January 26, 2022: Republic Day--Across the country

Weekend holidays in January 2022:

January 2, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 8, 2022: Second Saturday

January 9, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 16, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 22, 2022: Fourth Saturday

January 23, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 30, 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Please Note: Bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks. The bank holidays are listed under three categories: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

When the banks in various states are closed due to the above holidays or festivals declared by the RBI, customers can avail services such as ATM, online banking, net banking, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv