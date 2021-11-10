New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All banks around the country, including private and public sector, will remain closed for five consecutive days this week, starting November 8. These bank holidays come at a time when extended festivities are going on after festivals like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. In addition, both private and public sector banks will remain closed for upto 17 days in November. If you have any bank related work it is essential for you to keep in mind these holidays, and carry out all important tasks in advance.

However, the 17 holidays aren't a cause of concern for people in all Indian states. Only certain branches of the bank will remain shut in different states on these days. For example, banks will remain closed in Shillong on the occasion of Wangala Festival, but in other parts of the country, banks services won't be effected and will function like any other day. Also, there will be a bank holiday today in Patna and Ranchi on the account of Chhath Puja and Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) in Bihar and Jharkhand, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Here is a look at the bank holidays this week, starting from November 11, 2021.

November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies the holidays for every month under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. Oher classifications include, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these mentioned holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut. As per thus list, the next time almost all banks will remain closed is on November 19 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha