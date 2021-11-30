New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All private and public banks across India will remain close for 12 days in December, including Christmas and weekends, as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list. The last two months had aplenty of bank holidays due to the festivals, but this month there are fewer leaves apart from second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The bank holidays will start from December 3, but it will be applicable only in Goa on account of the Feast of St Francis Xavier. The holidays will end on November 31, 2021, which will be applicable in Aizawl on the eve of New Year.

Here have a look at the complete list of bank holidays in December 2021:

December 3: Banks to be closed in Goa on account of the Feast of St Francis Xavier

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday

December 12: Sunday

December 18: Banks to be closed only in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham

December 19: Sunday

December 24: Christmas eve (Aizawl, Shillong)

December 25: Christmas/Fourth Saturday (Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

December 26: Sunday

December 27: Christmas celebration (banks to be closed in Aizawl)

December 30: Banks to be closed in Shillong

December 31: Banks to be closed in Aizawl on New Year's eve

Please Note: Bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks. The bank holidays are listed under three categories: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv