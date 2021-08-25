Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the pension slab for bank employees has been increased to 30 per cent. Now, the family of bank employees will get pension benefits according to the revised rate as against the fixed cap of Rs 9,284.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Union government on Wednesday (August 25) increased the pension slab for bank employees in a bid to provide relief to their families. Now, the bank employee's family will get a pension at a uniform slab of 30 per cent of the last drawn salary. After this, the pension benefits for families of bank employees will reach at Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Earlier, the slab was fixed at Rs 9,284.

This comes as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the financial performance of public sector banks stating that after making losses for five years banks have finally reported profits this year. Keeping in mind the contribution made by PSBs for employee pensions under the National Pension Scheme, the finance minister announced that it has been hiked to 14 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent.

"Collectively, public sector banks have done well and have come out of Prompt Corrective Action despite service extended during a pandemic," the finance minister said.

Earlier, the Indian Banking Association (IBA) had recommended that family pensions should be improved without any fixed cap. The Finance Ministry decided to approve this recommendation to benefit thousands of bank employees and their families.

Meanwhile, last month Centre also increased the dearness allowance (DA) for the bank employees and pensioners. The new DA rate will be effective from August to October and will be applicable for bankers following the 11th BPS salary structure. The DA for bank employees has been hiked by 2.1 per cent over the last quarter making it 27.79 per cent in total. For bank employees under the 10th BPS DA has been increased by 3 per cent. This hike in DA will increase the net salary drawn by the bank employees every month as it is directly linked to the basic salary.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha