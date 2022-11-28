Bank Credit Grows To 17.2 Per Cent: RBI Data

BANK credit growth improved to 17.2 per cent in the September quarter 2022, up from 7 per cent in the same quarter for the previous year, in a sign of upward swing in economic activities. The June quarter had recorded a growth of 14.2 per cent.

"Credit growth remained broad-based: all population groups and bank groups recorded double-digit annual growth," the Reserve Bank said while releasing 'Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: September 2022'.

Aggregate deposits growth (y-o-y), which remained in the close range of 9.5-10.2 per cent since June 2021, stood at 9.8 per cent in September 2022. Since December 2020, bank branches in metropolitan centres have been recording higher annual growth than those in rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

RBI said that the private sector bank group’s growth outpaced those of public sector banks, foreign banks and regional rural banks in deposit mobilisation.

According to the released data, year-on-year growth in term deposits rose to 10.2 per cent in September 2022 from 6.4 per cent a year ago. Current and savings deposits growth slowed down to 8.8 per cent and 9.4 per cent from 17.5 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively, a year ago.

"The share of savings deposit in total deposits, which increased from 32.4 per cent in June 2019 to a peak of 35.2 in June 2022, moderated marginally to 34.7 in the latest quarter," the central bank added.

It added that the all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio increased further to 74.8 per cent in September 2022 from 73.5 per cent a quarter ago and 70 per cent a year ago. The C-D ratio for metropolitan bank branches, which have a dominant share in the banking business, stood much higher at 87.6 per cent in September 2022 (82.8 per cent a year ago).

