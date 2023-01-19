Balenzia Launches New Store In Delhi As The Socks Brand Looks To Expand Its Footprint

Indian socks brand Balenzia launched its latest store at Select Citywalk mall in New Delhi. This is the brand's 11th store in India, launched as part of the offline expansion strategy in the legwear industry.

The new store, with minamalistic design, displays a varied collection of socks. The brand boasts of licenses from Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros, and Cartoon Network. "With access to more than 70 licenses, the brand showcases a comprehensive range of character merchandise and experiential gifts for adults and kids," the company said in its press released.

Balenzia's Head of Strategy Shruti Gupta said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive brand store at Select CITYWALK. Select CITYWALK is an unparalleled destination experience for consumers in Delhi and India, and we are ecstatic with the launch of our 11th store in India, and our 2nd store in Delhi."

"This launch truly marks the continuation of Balenzia’ expansion and showcases the brand's success in retail and commitment to its phygital strategy. The store showcases an incredible range of novelty, athleisure, casual, and formal socks, allowing consumers to express their individuality, style, and taste," she said.

Gupta said the brand has been received well by people and experienced traction even in the Covid-affected years.

Balenzia says its product line is a mix of basics, formal, athletic and novelty socks and the brand has EBOs in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Surat, Kanpur, and Ludhiana. The products are available on its website www.balenzia.com and leading online portals, including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, and LBB.

"The merchandise is crafted with knitting technology and high-performance fibers. The reinforced heel & toe, Y-heel construction, and the high-quality combed cotton yarns ensure that the socks are incredibly soft, extremely durable, and provide a super comfortable fit," the press release said.